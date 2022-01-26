KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

