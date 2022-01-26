KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Berry has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry by 24.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.