Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

