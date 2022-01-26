Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

