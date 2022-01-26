Kings Point Capital Management Increases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

