Kings Point Capital Management Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

