Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.