Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $560.72 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

