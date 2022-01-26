Kings Point Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.12.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.