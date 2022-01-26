Kings Point Capital Management Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,084,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.08 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

