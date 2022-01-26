Kings Point Capital Management Sells 280 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

