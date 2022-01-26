Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.75 ($116.76).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €79.52 ($90.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.15. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

