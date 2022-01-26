KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLAC stock opened at $370.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

