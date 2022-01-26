Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

KNX opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

