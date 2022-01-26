KNOT Offshore Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 29,449 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,871% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $523.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

