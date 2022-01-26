Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $70.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $114.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of KOD opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

