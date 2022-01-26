Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.32. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.69.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 59,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,236. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

