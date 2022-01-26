Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Cap of $31.58 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $31.58 million and $2.02 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

