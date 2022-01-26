Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

