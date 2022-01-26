Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.29.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

