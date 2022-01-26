Lavaca Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $928,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $499,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

