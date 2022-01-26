Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57.

