Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.29. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.