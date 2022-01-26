Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $256,096.50 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LII traded down $8.67 on Wednesday, reaching $275.13. 264,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,733. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 41.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Lennox International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

