Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. 1,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

