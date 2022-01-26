Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.