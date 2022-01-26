LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and approximately $124,735.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,079,601,151 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

