LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.34% of LivaNova worth $183,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.