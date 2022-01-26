Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

