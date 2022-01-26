Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.82.

LMT stock opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

