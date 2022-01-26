Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $425.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.82.
LMT stock opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
