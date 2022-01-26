Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 252,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,305,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.