Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

