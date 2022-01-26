Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

