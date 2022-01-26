LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,571,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

