Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

LBC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,742. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

