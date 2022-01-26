Lympo Market Token Price Tops $0.0038 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 65.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $116,812.99 and $29,504.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

