Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $331.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,212,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $331,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. 252,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,169,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

