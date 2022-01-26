Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Progyny worth $387,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 851.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 214,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 296.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 322,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,403 shares of company stock worth $18,445,841 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,865. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

