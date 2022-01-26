Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $596,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

