Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $120.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $464.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $472.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 37,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,757. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

