Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 9,988 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

