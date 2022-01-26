Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,573,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.