Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,973 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

