Magnetar Financial LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 555,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:HSAQ opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.