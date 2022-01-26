Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $548,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

