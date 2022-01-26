Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $368,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

