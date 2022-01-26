Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Switch by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

