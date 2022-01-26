Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.