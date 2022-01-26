Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.07 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

