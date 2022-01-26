Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $668,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

